Farogh Naseem resigns as federal law minister to represent govt Justice Qazi Faez Isa case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law Barrister Farogh Naseem resigned from his post on Monday to represent the government in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case before the Supreme Court.

The law minister has sent his resignation letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for approval.

The Supreme Court (SC) will resume hearing of the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case on June 2 (Tuesday).

A 10-member judge bench, led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will resume hearing of the case wherein the federal government will respond over Justice Isa’s petition in which he contended that the presidential reference against him is based on malafide intent.

The last hearing of the case was conducted on February 24 in which the federal government had sought three weeks adjournment.

Law minister will represent federation after the Attorney General for Pakistan, Khalid Javed, recused himself from representing the federal government in the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Last year in November, Law Minister Farogh Naseem also resigned from the post to represent Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa as a lawyer in extension case before the Supreme Court (SC).