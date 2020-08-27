Farooq Abdullah says Indian move on Aug 5 internationalized Kashmir issue

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah, a prominent leader of IIOJK, has said that by scrapping Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5 last year, India had dug its own grave as the move has internationalized Kashmir problem as never before.

Dr Abdullah in an interview said, “The great thing that has happened after doing this (scrapping of special status), Kashmir has become an international problem. The Government of India is unable to get rid of it. After years, the UN Security Council met and debated Kashmir three times and will continue to debate it.

Dr Abdullah pointed out a statement of US Presidential candidate Joe Biden on restoration of the special status of of IIOJ&K.

“He is contesting to become the US President and has come on record to say that restore the position of the people of J&K and remove the draconian onslaught on them. He has also said give them (Kashmiris) the freedom that others enjoy. There are also voices now such as China which has openly said restore Article 370,” Dr Abdullah said.

“It is the same China whose Premier had wined and dined during his India visit but is now openly speaking for us,” Dr Abdullah said.

Calling the foreign envoys who visited the Valley earlier this year as “puppets”, Dr Abdullah said, “These people relishing Kashmiri cuisine, running around the Dal Lake and feeling pleased doesn’t change the situation in the Valley.”