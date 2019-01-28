Farooq Sattar moves SHC against his expulsion from party

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Farooq Sattar has challenged the party decision of expelling him from the party, in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

According to details, Farooq Sattar said in his petition that his expulsion is against the Election Act and party laws. The code of conduct for the expulsion of any member was not completed, he further said in his plea.

Sattar said his expulsion document only has Kunwar Naveed’s signature although approval is necessary from two-thirds of Rabita Committee members to expel any member.

The Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui-led group had removed Sattar as party convener last year following rifts within the party. Further, in November last year, MQM-P expelled Sattar for violating party discipline.

Following August 22, 2016 violence in Karachi, Sattar had taken over as the chief of Pakistan faction of the party and severed ties with the leadership in London.