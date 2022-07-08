Farooq Sattar to return to MQM-P fold

KARACHI (INP): Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar is likely to return to the fold of the party after matters have been sorted out with Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

According to sources privy to the development, a meeting took place between Farooq Sattar and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at a residential complex in Gulistan-e-Jauhar which was also attended by Mooed Anwar and Furqan Attayab from MQM-P side and Kamran Farooqui, Faisal Rafiq and Nighat Shakil represented Sattar group.

“A formula has been finalized between the two for appointment of office bearers and adjustment of independent local government candidates,” they said, adding that members of the Sattar group will be accommodated in Karachi and Hyderabad. They said that Farooq Sattar will return to the MQM-P fold after Eidul Azha and a general workers’ meeting will be organized at the KMC Stadium in the PIB where Sattar would be welcomed back to the party along with his associates.

Related