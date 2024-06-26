Faryab officials emphasize education

FARYAB (TOLOnews): Local officials and several religious scholars in Faryab consider the acquisition of modern and religious education a critical need for society.

At the ceremony introducing the new head of education in Faryab, they urged him to undertake balanced development and to provide opportunities for quality education in the schools and madrasas of this province.

Hamidullah Ershad, Deputy Governor of Faryab, said, “Our society needs both modern sciences and religious sciences.”

Hayatullah Haleem, Head of the Faryab Ulama Council, said, “For our country to stand on its feet, we urgently need modern sciences. As long as we do not study modern sciences alongside religious sciences, we are like a one-eyed camel that sees one side but not the other.”

Meanwhile, Mohammad Tahir Jawad, the new head of education in Faryab, assures that he will continue his efforts for balanced development and the standardization of the educational process, addressing the existing challenges.

Jawad said, “We strive to first improve the quality of our education. Because no matter how many schools we build, how many madrasas we increase, or how much we expand our structure, if there is no quality, the effort is wasted.”

Residents of Faryab urge the new head of education in this province to make greater efforts in developing education and constructing standard buildings for the province’s schools.