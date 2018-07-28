Faryal seeks more time for money laundering investigations

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Faryal Talpur, sister of Asif Ali Zardari, on Saturday requested the Federal Investigation Agency to give her another fifteen days limit for appearing before the Joint Investigation Team in Money laundering case.

Her counsel, Farooq H Naik, submitted that his client was busy in connection with bail application in banking court so could not appear.

Talpur and Naik on Saturday appeared in banking court and got bail till August 6.

On last Saturday the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had declared former President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, close aide Anwar Majeed and Zain Malik of the Bahria Town Karachi project along several others as absconding accused in Rs35billions money laundering case.

Earlier, Zardari and his sister had moved to Supreme Court from where they had got relief after the apex court ordered FIA to not arrest them till election over.

The court had also clarified that the apex court had not order to place names of Zarfari and Faryal in exit control list after which their names were removed of the list.

However, on Saturday FIA issued list of absconding accused including Zardari.

Earlier, the legal team of Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur – both the directors of Zardari Group, appeared before the Federal Investigation Team – appeared before FIA, promising that former President and leader of the women chapter will appear after general elections.

The legal team, in its written reply submitted in the FIA’s banking circle in Karachi had said that the PPP leaders were busy in election campaign till July 25, so they could not appear.

“It is not possible to submit bank statements and related records pertaining to 2014 immediately,” the reply said. Asif Zardari is the president of PPP and contesting the July 25 general election from NA-213 owing to which he is busy with election campaigns, it added.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry, according to reports, has confirmed that the names of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur had been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the Supreme Court’s (SC) orders.

Meantime, the FIA has constituted a seven-member joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the matter. The team will be headed by Additional DG FIA Dr Najaf Mirza. The JIT includes Director FIA Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Director FIA Sindh Muneer Ahmed Sheikh, Additional Director Banking Circle Karachi Faizullah Korejo, Deputy Director FIA Sindh Ali Mardan Khoso and two deputy directors of FIA Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Ahmed and Khalid Anis.

A day earlier, a senior official of the Federal Investigation Agency told The Frontier Post that the agency issued summons to Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Asif Ali Zardari and women chapter head of the party, Faryal Talpur, in connection with case of laundering Rs35billion.

The summons were sent to Bilawal House and residence of Faryal Talpur in the adjacent area but no one received after which both summons were pasted at the walls of Bilawal House and Talpur’s residence in Clifton.

“It has come on record that cheque No.5384360, dated 20-05-2014, amounting to Rs15 million of A/c No.1-2-28-20620-714-139111 titled A-One international maintained at summit bank Kh-e-Tanzeem Branch Karachi is credited in account No 1-2-15-20620-714-103078 titled Zardarigroup (Pvt) Limited maintained at summit bank,” the summon reads, warning that if they failed to appear legal action will be initiated.

“Whereas you being the director of M/S Zardari Group (Pvt) Ltd. are acquainted with the facts of the said case, therefore, you are advised to appear before the undersigned to record your statement on 11-07-2018 at 10:00 hours along with your original CNIC and to justify the above mentioned transaction along with complete details,” reads the summons.

On Saturday, a judicial magistrate had remanded Hussain Lawai, a senior banker and close aide of former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, till July 11 in the federal investigation agency’s custody in money laundering case. Lawai, who will be produced before the judge Today, was remanded along another employee of the bank.

On the last proceedings the FIA investigation officer told that the accused were involved in money laundering of billion of rupees. Anwar Majeed and others are also booked in the FIR which was earlier registered in the banking circle of the Federal Investigation Agency in Karachi.

The FIR divulges that a transaction of Rs 15,000,000 to Zardari Group, owned by Asif Ali Zardariand his sister Fayral Taplur.

According to case Number 04/2018 registered under section 419/420/486/471/109 PPC r/w CA1947 r/w 3& 4 AML act 2010, it was established during the course of FIA enquiry started upon receipt of Suspicious Transaction Report regarding 29 accounts, that 01 of the total 29 accounts bearing No. 1-2-28-20620-714-139111 in the title of A-One International sole proprietorship firm purportedly in the name of Tariq was fraudulently opened by using his CNIC.

“This account was subsequently used to place illegitimate funds for purpose of money laundering,” reads the FIR.

According to FIA the purported account holder Tariq Sultan denied to have opened the said account. In view of denial of Tariq Sultan, handwriting/signatures opinion was obtained vide No. 370/TW/FIA/2015 dated 17.11.2015 which corroborated the version of purported account holder Tariq Sultan and the signatures on bank documents are established to be forged.

In view of the record in respect of above bank account in the name of A-One International (Proprietor: Tariq Sultan), it has been revealed that Kiran Aman the then Operations Manager has admitted and verified the fake/forged signatures of account holder as genuine with mala-fide intention.

“Noreen Sultan the then Relationship Manager has admitted the forged signatures of account holder on annexure for change of signatures other than CNIC and Adeel Shah Rashidi the then Branch Manager has signed KYC and related documents for approval of account opening, deliberately in spite of the fact that bank record (KYC) shows that account belongs to Omni Group,” according to FIR.

According to FIA officials, Adeel Shah Rashidi disclosed that the documents were sent to Corporate Department for approval/consent where Taha Raza Unit Corporate Head sent back the documents with remarks “Referred by Hussain Lawai” and directions to open the account. Hence it is established that bankers have opened fake/forged accounts by fraudulently fulfilling the codal formalities i.e. obtaining signatures of account holder showing their presence, KYC and call report.

Noreen Sultan, Adeel Shah Rashidi and Kiran Aman disclosed that one Arif Khan, accountant of Omni Group was operating the said fake account which was also verified as per KYC that these accounts belong to Omni Group. It also transpired that Aslam Masood CFO Omni Group had provided the filled-in Account opening form duly signed for opening of forged account, FIA informs, adding Aslam Masood and AM Khan are the authorized signatories of accounts of Agro Farms Thatta Pvt. Ltd, the CEO of which is Anwar Majeed.

M/S Zardari Group (Asif All Zardari, Faryal Talpur etc) is one of the beneficiaries of Rs4.145billion and has got Rs15, 000,000, according to FIR.

It is pertinent to mention here that opening of bogus account, placement of illegitimate funds in it, layering of funds in different accounts and integration of funds in shape of reporting of equity of Summit Bank to State Bank of Pakistan are the major indicators of Money Laundering. Naseer Abdulla Lootah (Chairman Summit Bank, a UAE National, presently out of country) and Hussain Lawai, the then President (now vice-chairman) of Summit Bank have been found instrumental in laundering of money.

