Faryal Talpur can’t be provided AC, iPad in jail cell, court informed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad was informed on Saturday that incarcerated Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur can’t be provided an air-conditioner and an iPad in her jail cell.

Officials of Adiala Jail submitted a report to the court, stating that there is no instance of such inmates having provided iPads in jail in the past.

The report detailed facilities being provided to former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister who is in jail on judicial remand in the mega-corruption scandal.

Yesterday, the court had extended the former president and his sister’s judicial remand till October 22. They could not be indicted in Friday’s hearing.

Zardari was arrested on June 10 for his alleged involvement in the money laundering case. Talpur was arrested four days after his arrest.

The mega money laundering case involves the embezzlement of Rs4.4 billion. They both have been accused of owning shares of the Zardari Group, one of the beneficiaries of the embezzled funds.