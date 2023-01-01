Faryal Talpur pays condolence visit to family of late Sardar Manzoor Ahmad Panhwar

F.P. Report

Jacobabad: President of the Pakistan People’s Party Women’s Wing, Ms. Faryal Talpur, arrived in Jacobabad to offer condolences to the family of the late People’s Party leader, Sardar Manzoor Ahmad Panhwar. In Jacobabad, Ms. Faryal Talpur offered her condolences to Aurangzeb Panhwar, the son of the late Sardar Manzoor Ahmed Panhwar, and other family members. She also recited Fatiha.

She stated that the late Sardar Manzoor Panhwar was a principled individual, and his principles earned him the respect of the people. People’s Party MNA Aijaz Jakhrani, Changez Khan Jakhrani, MPA Sohrab Khan Sarki, MPA Mumtaz Khan Jakhrani, MPA Aslam Abro, former Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial, Babul Khan Bhayo, and other party leaders and officials were present at the condolence event.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party, Women Wing’s Central President and Member Sindh Assembly, Faryal Talpur visited today Jacobabad, and offered condolences with the Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Aijaz Khan Jakhrani on the demise of his aunt and MPA Mumtaz Khan Jakhrani on his mother’s death, and prayed for the departed soul.