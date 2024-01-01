Fast progress on second phase of CPEC: PM

LAHORE (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said work was progressing fast on the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and there was positive momentum on further promotion of cooperation with China in different fields during visit of Chinese experts to Pakistan.

He was speaking during a meeting here with a seven member delegation of journalists who returned from an official visit to China undertaken on the invitation of government institution China Public Diplomacy Association.

He said China was sincere friend which helped Pakistan on every difficult occasion.

He urged that all stakeholders should rise above politics to work together on the national development projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said whenever Allah Almighty gave him an opportunity to serve the country he pledged to himself to focus all his energies on progress of the country.

He said he was thankful to the Chinese leadership and people on the exemplary hospitality shown during his recent visit to China.

He told that he himself was monitoring the progress on the memorandums of understanding and agreements after the visit to China.

He assured that Pakistan was ensuring all steps for the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

There was no place for politics of any kind on relations with a close friend like China, he remarked.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar was present in the meeting.

The delegation of journalists included Salman Ghani of Dunya News, Amir Mir, Shiraz Hussain Hum News, Khizar Hayat Daily Jang, Khalid Hasnain Dawn News, Azam Malik Geo News and Matiur Rehman of Pakistan Television.

The members of the delegation told the prime minister about their experiences during the visit and expressed views about Pakistan China relations.

The delegation informed the prime minister about the meetings that took place during the visit and said that China greatly valued its brotherly ties with Pakistan.

PM directs economic team to speed up transformation of FBR

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday set a target for his economic team to speed up the process of transformation of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He was chairing a review meeting on Track and Trace System of FBR.

The total digitization and restructuring of FBR according to modern standards was part of the transformation plan.

He delegated responsibility to Minister of State for Finance to oversee the transformation project of FBR.

The prime minister was presented a detailed report regarding the track and trace system and on progress of digitization of FBR.

He directed immediate action against the persons responsible for deficiency and irregularities regarding the track and trace system.

He directed immediate implementation of steps for taking action against the officials negligent in upgrading the system.

He said reforms in FBR were necessary to improve the tax system of Pakistan, adding, “We will work day and night to save every penny of the poor people of Pakistan.”

Shehbaz Sharif said digitization of FBR was main priority of the government and no disruption was acceptable in this regard.