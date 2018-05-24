FATA Reforms Bill to be presented in National Assembly today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Reforms Bill is all set to be presented in the National Assembly today (Thursday) and the amendment bill will clear the way for the merger of tribal agencies into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a parliamentary leaders meeting and in the meeting the leaders agreed on the bill and now the government has decided to table the Fata Reforms Bill in the assembly.

According to reports, Fata Reforms Bill is likely to be presented as the ‘30th Amendment Bill, 2017’ which includes a complete package and timeline for its implementation.

Special Assistant to PM on Law, Zafarullah Khan, told media that about 150 new laws of Pakistan would get implemented in tribal belt after the passage of amendment bill and after the merger of tribal agencies into KP; all the remaining laws would be effective in the tribal areas.

Zafarullah Khan added that the draconian law FCR will be abolished and it will be replaced with an interim governance system till the inclusion of the region with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National assembly will be increased from 48 to 60 after the merger of FATA and similarly the seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly will increase to 147 from the current 126 after its merger with FATA.

FATA would be provided Rs 100 billion per annum for the next ten years for development of infrastructure and brining it at par with developed areas of the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked lawmakers of his party to ensure their attendance in the assembly for today’s session in order to have the said constitutional amendment passed.

Advertisements