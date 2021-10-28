Fate of Julian Assange

According to British media, the United States presented a bundle of guarantees to the British Judiciary that could tip a British court in its favor in the case of extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the US. Currently, the High Court of London is considering the appeal of the US Department of Justice for the extradition of Assange to America. According to reports, the US Department of Justice has guaranteed the British Judiciary that special administrative measures will not be applied to the founder of WikiLeaks, which would limit visits to him in the prison and communication with other prisoners. Assange will also not be placed in the Correctional Prison in Florence, Colorado, after his potential extradition to the United States. Furthermore, if he does something additional that requires such measures, he will be provided with clinical and psychological assistance. In addition, the American government promised that in case of a guilty verdict, Assange will be able to serve a prison sentence at home in Australia. Previously, a Westminster Magistrates Vanessa Baraitser has ruled that the extradition of the founder of WikiLeaks to the American authorities would be illegal because Assange suffers from autism and clinical depression and likely to commit suicide if he ends up in an American prison.

In fact, the American deep state has been continuously chasing its enemy over the last one and half decade. Julian Assange was lucky enough in foiling America’s attempt to take him into custody with the help of Swedish government and also Ecuadorian assistance was a great relief for him during the time of distress. Later, the British judicial system has denied American access to its long-wanted accused. However, after the years long efforts the United States government has had some success in pacifying the British adjudicators through a series of honey coated measures. Presently, British judges are considering extraditing Assange to the US. However, this act of British judiciary is similar to handing over a lamb to the wolf on the ploy of playing a game and also proves the phrase that might is right.