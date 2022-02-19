FATF’s politicization and Pakistan

The Spokesperson Pakistan Foreign Office, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed has said that there are Issues of Politicization at the forum of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) by some Countries that had always remained a problem, however, Pakistan as a responsible country faithfully complied with and completed all technical requirements and hopes for a positive outcome. Asim Iftikhar was talking to the media at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday. The Spokesperson was of the view that Pakistan is a strong and important country, and know-how to defend interests.

Pakistan was placed on the grey list of global anti-money laundering watchdog in June 2018, after it strongly resisted the Donald Trump unilateral and coercive South Asia Policy in 2017. Pakistan had made concerted efforts and fulfilled most points on the agenda that had been admitted by the FATF President Dr. Marcus Pleyer during a press conference after the conclusion of the financial watchdog’s five-day plenary meeting in October last year. According to Pleyer, Pakistan has made significant progress and it has largely addressed 26 out of 27 items on the action plan it first committed to in June 2018, while it also largely implemented the additional action plan given by the group to counter money-laundering. However, Pleyer kept Pakistan under enhanced monitoring due to strategic deficiencies in the regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, investigation, and prosecution, as well as proliferation financing. Pleyer also noted that Pakistan has to accomplish the task handed over by the Asia Pacific Group (APG) in 2019.

Presently, FATF’s plenary meeting is scheduled to be held from February 21 to March 4 in Paris during which the group will review the progress made by the countries on its grey and blacklists and will devise future strategies about them. While responding to the FATF’s decision regarding Pakistan in October 2021, the Federal Minister for Energy and Chairman FATF Task Force, Hammad Azhar told the nation during a news conference that the FATF Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) of the countries is usually prepared by the other member countries of the region, hence, India, a FATF member continuously complicating Pakistan’s issue and satisfying its anti-Pakistan agenda through the FATF platform, while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also echoed similar views on the issue.

Now months had passed and another FATF session is on the head, the government and its relevant Ministries are unable to appraise the nation what they have done to change the situation, in both cases, the endeavors undertaken to satisfy FATF’s agenda as well as measures to counter the conspiracy of anti-Pakistan nations at the forum. On other hand, the Indian government and media had started anti-Pakistan propaganda about Pakistan’s inability to address FATF’s concerns regarding the investigation and prosecution of senior leaders of UN-designated terror groups. Over the last year, several incidents of Uranium sale in India’s black market occurred but the Pakistani government did not effectively raise the issue at the international level. This could be the counter-narrative of India’s politicization of FATF if a comprehensive report on Uranium thefts and other related issues in India disseminated to the delegates at FATF’s plenary session, followed by a call to action to protect global peace and financial system. After all, these suggestions are applicable for the nation’s saviors, not detractors.