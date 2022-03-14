Father and daughter get PhD degrees in same convocation

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Despite a big difference in age, circumstances brought a man and his daughter together to receive their PhD degrees in a convocation ceremony of the University of Engineering Peshawar held here the other day.

The Assistant Professor of Engineering University Peshawar Dr Masood Khan did his PhD in Mechatronics while his daughter, Dr Nadia Masood completed her PhD in Electrical Engineering, achieving a unique distinction in the educational field.

Talking to media persons Masood Khan said he could not complete his PhD degree in time due to some domestic responsibilities however he added receiving the PhD degree along with his daughter on the same day was a moment of pride for him.

Dr Masood urged the parents not to differentiate among daughters and sons and provide equal opportunities to both in every sector of life. Receiving a PhD degree, he said, was not an easy task, however his daughter worked hard and got the fruit of her effort.

Dr Nadia on the occasion thanked her parents for providing her strong support in obtaining her PhD degree and said receiving this degree was pride both for her and the family. She also stressed upon parents to support their children in the education sector so that they could achieve their goals.