Fatima Sana Shaikh shares her untold story of first love

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Emerging star Fatima Sana Shaikh shared untold story of her first love, saying she wanted to romance with Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan.

Sana Sheikh said that she does not get star struck easily but when it comes to Shah Rukh Khan, she goes numb. Sharing her dream of romance, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she revealed: “It was the first time I got to know he had a wife while working on One 2 Ka 4. I cried a lot. My heart broke and I wondered ‘How come he has a wife?’ For you, first love is first love. I don’t care whatever it may be. I want to romance Shah Rukh Khan.”

She made entry as a child artist in Indian film industry, before earning big projects in the last couple of years, she had worked with several superstars during her childhood. Sana Shaikh finally made her presence felt when she starred as wrestler Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal in 2016 which was a major breakthrough for her in films.

After the success of the film, soon enough she bagged Yash Raj Films’ huge gamble Thugs Of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.