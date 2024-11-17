(Web Desk): Fatima Sana Shaikh shares journey of illness diagnosed while shooting for Aamir Khan film

Indian actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her breakout role in the 2016 film Dangal, recently opened up about her experience with epilepsy, which was diagnosed during the film’s shoot.

Initially in denial, Fatima avoided medication for the neurological disorder due to the stigma attached, resulting in weekly seizures that affected both her personal and professional life.

Fatima, 32, explained how the stigma around epilepsy influenced her reluctance to accept the condition. “People think you’re either on drugs, seeking attention, or even possessed,” she said in an interview with Filmfare.

Her denial of the disorder led her to forgo treatment, increasing her episodes and intensifying her struggle.

While flashing lights are known triggers for epilepsy, Fatima avoided public events to prevent episodes, sharing how she later informed paparazzi of her condition.

“They were incredibly considerate and avoided flash photography when I was around,” she said, adding that while some colleagues did not fully understand, the paparazzi showed support.

Now, years after her diagnosis, Fatima has embraced her condition, openly discussing her health journey.

Despite the challenges, including cancellations of shoots due to severe migraines, she continues to work in the industry, encouraging others to accept their conditions without shame.

Shaikh first disclosed her epilepsy in 2022 during an AMA session with fans, and since then, she has shared her story publicly, most recently starring alongside Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur and set to appear in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino.