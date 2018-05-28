Fatima Sanah Sheikh and Sidharth Malhotra to be seen together in ‘Shotgun Shaadi’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh are going to team up together for the first time on screen. The makers of Sidharth Malhotra’s Shotgun Shaadi now have approached Fatima to play the lead opposite him.

Earlier, it was reported that Shraddha Kapoor and then Kriti Sanon were approached for the film but they couldn’t do the film for some or other reason and later the makers got Parineeti Chopra on board. Reportedly, Parineeti had loved the script but it seems that Parineeti can’t find enough dates for the film. That’s the reason she won’t be able to reunite with her Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Sidharth.

So, Ekta Kapoor has now approached Fatima who was interested in working with Ekta since long time. Reportedly, the makers of the film have already discussed the role in the film with her and Fatima has loved it. Sidharth has been learning Bihari for his character as the film is based in Bihar. The story is based on the issue of kidnapping marriage in Bihar.

