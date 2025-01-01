Fatima Shaikh alleges ‘second-class’ status for supporting roles in Bollywood

(Web Desk): Indian actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has once again raised concerns about the discriminatory treatment faced by supporting actors in the Indian film industry, highlighting the deep-rooted issues of nepotism and unequal treatment on film sets.

In a recent interview, the Dangal star opened up about the prevailing power dynamics in the entertainment industry, asserting that those without influential connections or lead roles are often treated as “second-class human beings.”

“When you’re not the hero, you’re often made to feel lesser. Main actors are given all the importance, while character artists like myself are kept on the sidelines,” she remarked candidly.

Fatima, who has previously spoken out against the hierarchical nature of Bollywood, reiterated her experience of being sidelined despite contributing significantly to films. “I have done small roles and character parts. I have experienced firsthand how stark the difference is in the way we are treated. It’s 100 percent true — this industry is built on nepotism,” she stated.

The actress emphasized her resolve to treat every actor with dignity, regardless of their status. “If a new actor is present on set, I go out of my way to treat them with respect. I don’t want them to feel what I once felt. There’s no reason to belittle someone for their position,” she added.

In a lighter segment of the interview, when asked if any co-star had ever made an inappropriate or foolish remark, Fatima responded that while she hadn’t faced direct derogatory comments, she had worked with actors who tried to overshadow others.

“There are people who want to be the centre of every scene, even when the scene isn’t about them. That really takes away the spirit of the moment — it makes the scene lifeless,” she said.

Fatima also underscored that such behaviour is not just unprofessional, but disheartening for fellow actors who are also trying to bring their characters to life. “It’s irritating. When the focus isn’t supposed to be on you, you should step back.”

A Journey from Child Artist to Acclaimed Actor

Fatima Sana Shaikh began her acting career as a child artist, appearing in films like Ishq and Chachi 420. She made her debut as a lead actor with Tihaan in 2008, but it was the 2016 blockbuster Dangal that propelled her into the limelight. In the film, she portrayed the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat alongside Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, and the late Suhani Bhatnagar.

Currently, the actress is preparing for a slate of upcoming releases, including Metro In Dino, Gustaakh Ishq, and Aap Jesa Koi Nahi.