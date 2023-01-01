Fauzia Bibi records statement

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Former Member Provincial Assembly Fauzia Bibi has recorded her statement against former Prime Minister Imran Khan before Additional District and Session Judge Peshawar Aftab Iqbal in defamation suit, on Monday.

During hearing former MPA counsel Ghufran Ullah Shah Advocate and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman lawyer Qazi Anwar appeared before court.

The petitioner Fauzia Bibi has recorded her statement before court while total five persons had been recorded their statements in this regard while court has adjourned hearing for cross-exam of the petitioner’s statement till 4th May.

It is worthy to mention that Fauzia Bibi has approached court against Imran Khan for placing false allegation during press conference that petitioner has sold her vote in Senate election 2018 then former MPA filed defamation suit against PTI’s chairman.