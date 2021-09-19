Fawad calls on ECP members to come forward and review the report for themselves

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry Fawad came up with heavy baggage of concerns and doubts regarding the conduct of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the Electoral Process during next election in the country.

The doubts and concerns were shared by the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, along with Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz, during a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

Information Minister busted on CEC for his conduct and called on other two members of the ECP to come forward and review the report for themselves. Fawad was of the view that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has made his mind against the EVMs even without considering the report.

According to him, the CEC trashed the supporting arguments of the report for the use of EVMs and sabotaged the substance of the report.

Information Minister termed the objections of the ECP as insubstantial and urged the Chief Election Commissioner to demonstrate seriousness on the subject.

Fawad observed that Parliament is empowered to decide the conduct of the election in the country and ECP has no right to object that. It must respect the parliament’s decision, added Fawad.

According to him, 10 out of 37 objections were valid of the report and rest all points were added for the purpose of making it gigantic.

Fawad vowed that the final decision regarding use of EVMs will be made in the parliament not in the ECP.

After busting Election Commission of Pakistan, Fawad turned his gun toward Opposition and said that Opposition is not ready to talk on electoral reforms with out underlying its corruption cases. He said if opposition is not agreeing with government reforms it can suggests its own reforms and government would be ready to debate on that.

While lamenting the opposition, Chaudhry Fawad was of the view that the opposition can sit with devil in a bid to chase the government. He said that the opposition must look ahead of its feet.

While speaking at the occasion Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz, said that ministry of science and technology manufactured a prototype of an EVM and invited all political parties to witness its demonstration and raise concerns if any, however he accused opposition of non-seriousness.

According to Shibli, the government has no choice regarding EVM, if ECP did not recommend the EVM prepared by the Ministry of Science and Technology then it can procure EVMs of its own choice from abroad however the aim should be the ensuring credence of the electoral process of the country.

Shibli accused the ECP of delaying the process so later it can make accuse of shortage of time.

While responding to a media query, Shibli said that EVM is a concept for bring innovation in the electoral process, which has been approved or disapproved by the different segments of the society, however it was opposed mostly by the parties of status quo, who grabbed power due to their stakes in the electoral system which they used tactfully to manage their victory during past election.

While commenting on ECP-NADRA rift during recent days, Fawad said that apparently it illustrates that the ECP is totally ignorant of latest technologies.