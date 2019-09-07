Fawad Ch reacts as India’s Chandrayaan-2 moon mission fails miserably

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday took a jibe at the failed Indian moon mission, terming the Indian spacecraft as a ‘toy’ and stated that the spacecraft must have landed in Mumbai.

The minister took to Twitter in a series of tweets, and advised the Indian users on the social media and others to sleep instead of waiting for an announcement from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) about the moon mission.

“Please sleep. The toy landed in Mumbai instead of landing on the moon,” Chaudhry said.

The minister while referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated: “Modi g is giving Bhashan on Sattelite communication as he is actually an astronaut and not politician, Lok Sabha shld ask him QS on wasting 900 crore Rs of a poor nation”

In another tweet, he stated “Awwwww….. Jo kaam ata nai panga nai leitay na….. Dear “Endia”

Meanwhile, Indian Twitter users reacted to his tweets. Later, he responded back by saying that they were abusing him.

He said: “Surprised on Indian trolls reaction, they are abusing me as I was the one who failed their moon mission, bhai hum ne kaha tha 900 crore lagao in nalaiqoon per? Ab sabr kero aur sonah ki koshish kero”