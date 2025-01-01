Fawad Chaudhary’s arrest warrants issued in land acquisition case

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Corruption Court in Rawalpindi issued bailable arrest warrants for former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in land acquisition case.

As per details, special Judge Anti-Corruption Khawar Rashid ordered Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest, directing authorities to present him before the court by June 30.

The case, filed by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), pertains to allegations of illegal land acquisition for a private housing society in Jhelum’s Dina area along GT Road.

Fawad Chaudhry, a former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader who left the party in May 2023, is accused of misusing authority and facilitating the transfer of public land for the housing society, as per a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by ACE in April.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) severed ties with Fawad Chaudhry, following directives from the party’s founder, Imran Khan.

According to details, Barrister Gohar met with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail where they discussed the country’s political situation, party affairs, and future plans.

During the meeting, Imran Khan issued specific directives regarding party activities and the future course of action.

In a crucial decision, Imran Khan directed the party to publicly disassociate from Fawad Chaudhry. Subsequently, PTI officially announced its complete separation from Fawad Chaudhry.

It is noteworthy that Fawad Chaudhry had recently been actively involved in party affairs, frequently representing PTI’s viewpoint on various platforms. However, Imran Khan’s decision has now cast uncertainty over Fawad Chaudhry’s political future.