Fawad Chaudhry announces electric buses will operate in Pakistan from this year

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday announced that electric buses will operate in Pakistan from this year.

The minister took to Twitter to share a Strategic Alliance Agreement between Daewoo Express and Skywell Automobile, China, according to which an electrical vehicles value chain will be set up in Pakistan.

In a tweet, the federal minister termed it a breakthrough in fulfilling another promise by the government to take the country on the road to progress and said that the electric buses will start to function in Pakistan from this year.

“From this year, electric buses will start running in Pakistan, and in three years, these buses will start being completely manufactured in Pakistan,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

The signing ceremony took place at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad today.