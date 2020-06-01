Fawad Chaudhry demands to probe into Nawaz Sharif’s test reports after cafe photo

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Two days after a leaked picture of former PM Nawaz Sharif at a roadside cafe in London triggered a debate about his health on social media, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to order a probe into the PML-N supreme leader’s medical reports on the basis of which he was allowed to go abroad.

He wrote a letter to the prime minister Imran Khan, stating that Nawaz Sharif appears to be in good health in the photo in which he is seen sitting at a roadside eatery with his grandchildren in the UK capital.

The minister contended that the former premier didn’t share the findings of the tests he underwent in London, which creates the impression that UK labs didn’t verify the ailments he was said to be suffering from.

It appears that facts were twisted to pave the way for Sharif’s travelling abroad under the garb of treatment, he said, calling for an investigation into the test reports of the former premier to ascertain the truth.

Fawad Chaudhry demanded that the prime minister order a probe into the matter to bring the true facts to light.