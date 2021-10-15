Fawad Chaudhry names Reham Khan a habitual liar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has dubbed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife, Reham Khan, a habitual liar.

In a tweet uploaded on Friday, the federal minister recalled that the British courts have ordered Imran Khan’s second wife, Reham Khan, to pay damages and apologize to former special assistant to PM Zulfi Bukhari for levelling false allegations against him.

برطانوی عدالتوں نے ریحام خان پر زلفی بخاری پر جھوٹےالزامات پر ہرجانے اور معافی مانگنے کا حکم دیا، اس طرح کا قانونی نظام پاکستان میں لانے کی کوشش کو آزادی اظہار کے خلاف کہ کر میڈیا مالکان مہم شروع کر دیتے ہیں، بہرحال ریحام کا جھوٹا ہونا ایک بار پھر ثابت ہوا دراصل وہ عادی جھوٹی ہے pic.twitter.com/D3voVXaC6e — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 15, 2021

According to reports, Zulfi Bukhari has won his defamation case against Reham Khan in a London court. Imran Khan’s former wife has to issue an unconditional apology in Urdu and English and pay £50,000 in damages and Bukhari’s legal costs.

Reham agreed to withdraw all allegations and apologised for broadcasting a defamatory video on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. She regretted re-tweeting three tweets carrying defamatory allegations.

Reham agreed to “apologise and pay damages ahead of a full defamation trial in the case, following a determination at the same court in June this year when a judge found that the words uttered by her against Bukhari comprised chase level-1 defamation — the highest form of defamation which could be proven through facts only.”

She has to pin her apology to her Twitter account for three consecutive days.

Bukhari sued the former broadcaster at the London High Court after she had published a video on her YouTube channel, Facebook, and Twitter on December 6 and 7, 2019, where she said he was involved in a “corrupt plan with the prime minister to sell or acquire the Roosevelt Hotel in New York at lesser value for his benefit.”