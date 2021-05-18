Fawad claims no cabinet member involved in Ring Road scandal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday that it was possible only under the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government that allegations of corruption are probed.

In a tweet, a day after Zulfi Bukhari resigned as the special assistant to the prime minister over allegations of being one of the direct beneficiaries of the realignment of the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project, he said that when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were in power, stories of corruption doing rounds on media failed to move these parties’ governments even by an inch.

“This is the change of system in which the powerful and those in government are very much well aware that if they commit any wrongdoing, they will be held accountable for that,” the minister commented.

He added initial investigation had revealed that the former Rawalpindi commissioner and some other officers were involved in the ‘Rawalpindi Ring Road project scandal’.

Fawad said the case had been forwarded to the concerned departments for further investigation.

However, at the same time, he dispelled the impression that any minister or adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan was connected to the Ring Road scam.

“PM Imran’s accountability policy is quite clear, and that is all citizens are equal in the eyes of law,” he said, and added, “Now whether one is in opposition or government, bureaucrat or a businessman, if there are graft charges against him or her, the law will take its course. This is the change of system which the prime minister had promised.”