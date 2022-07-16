Fawad decries ban on Gandapur’s entry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has decried the ban imposed by the Punjab government on Ali Amin Gandapur’s entry into the province on the eve of by-elections on Sunday.

In a couple of tweets, Fawad said “The ban on Ali Amin Gandapur’s entry into Punjab is not only a serious violation of basic human rights, but it will harm the unity and integrity of the Federation. But entry ban is an attempt to spoil the environment.” The PTI leader in another tweet said “The real threat to law and order in Punjab is people like Rana Sanaullah and Atta Tarar who are spoiling the election environment by administrative interference.”

On Friday, the Punjab government had slapped a ban on Ali Amin Gandapur’s entry into the province ahead of Punjab by-elections. In a statement, Punjab Home Minister Ata Tarar alleged that Gandapur and Maqbool Gujjar want to carry out violent activities in Punjab. “In a bid to maintain law and order situation, the provincial government has decided to clamp ban on Ali Amin Gandapur and Maqbool Gujjar’s entry in Punjab,” he added.

Tarar further said that the government would ensure peaceful and transparent elections in Punjab and miscreants who will be involved in violent activities will be dealt with iron hands.

The provincial Home Minister added that PTI was inciting people after forecasting its defeat in the Punjab by-polls. In his reaction, Gandapur had told newsmen that he would approach judiciary against the ECP and the Punjab government.

He further said that the ‘imported’ government first registered fake FIRs and arrested the PTI workers without any grounds. The by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly seats, vacated after the PTI MPAs voted for Hamza Shehbaz in the CM elections, will be conducted on July 17, Sunday (today).

Punjab govt seals province’s border with KP ahead of by-elections: In order to maintain law and order situation during the by-polls to be held on 20 Punjab Assembly seats tomorrow (Sunday, July 17, 2022), the Punjab government on Saturday sealed the links connecting the province to KP by placing a container on it.

Sources said that the provincial government had received a threat alert from the intelligence agencies following which it took the decision. As soon as the border was sealed, long queues of vehicles waiting to get to the other side of the border sprung up. Sources further said that if the ECP permitted, passenger buses, patients and residents of the katcha area could be allowed to cross the bridge since there was lot of resentment in locals against the Punjab government’s decision.