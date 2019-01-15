Fawad demands arrest of Zardari, Faryal and Shah in light of JIT report

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has demanded arrest of co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in light of JIT’s findings into fake bank account cases.

Talking to newsmen in Karachi, he said beneficiaries of the fake bank accounts are residing in Bilawal House and Chief Minister House of the province.

“Everything has been made crystal clear in the JIT report, probing into fake bank account cases,” he said and added the culprits should have been arrested.

Taking on the Sindh’s ruling party, Mr Chaudhry said why PPP leaders are making hue and cry over his visit, “Karachi is my city, I will keep on visiting,” he maintained.

He said the rule of Asif Zardari and OMNI group in Sindh has ended; the party is facing difficulty in keeping its MPAs intact in the province.

“PPP will be wiped-out from Sindh as PML-N was taken to the cleaners in Punjab,” the minister vowed.

Responding to a query, the minister said all coalition partners including Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) of the federal government are standing firm with PTI.

Showing his regret over lack of development in Sindh, Chaudhry said bulk of the funds were transferred to Sindh under 18th constitutional amendment, “The PPP starts crying, ones they are being asked about the consumption of said funds,”, he continued.

Reacting over reunion of the PPP and PML-N, he said the opposition is busy in defending their wrongdoings, rather than raising masses issues on the right platform.

Commenting on the military courts, Fawad Chaudhry said the courts were setup in a crucial time and the strategy remained successful.