Fawad flays Khaqan’s attitude in NA

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federal Minister for Infor-mation Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday strongly condemned the attitude of PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi towards the National Assembly Speaker during the session.

It was unfortunate that he had been the country’s prime minister, but had always adopted a hypocritical attitude and did not know how to address the Speaker, he said talking to the media after the National Assembly session.

Referring to the PML-N leaders, Fawad said,” For them chairs have come down, they haven’t gone up and they have not reached these positions in terms of mental qualities.”

All the members should adopt a polite attitude in the Parliament, he stressed.

The minister expressed the hope that PML-N itself would condemn Khaqan Abbasi’s statement against the Speaker. Fawad said the national institutions were destroyed in the past when the opposition parties were in power.