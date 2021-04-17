Fawad: Govt to file case against PML-N’s Rana Sana on terror charges

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday announced registering a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for threatening Punjab chief secretary and other bureaucrats during his media talk on Friday (April 16).

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, Fawad Chaudhry said the language Sanaullah used was the same Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder would use during his heyday.

“Gone are the days when politicians used to occupy state-owned land and threaten government officials,” he said emphatically. Fawad, however, made it clear that the government had no plan to demolish Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence. He alleged that the Sharif family had built their palace at Jati Umra on state-owned land.

Dispelling the impression that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had any issues with the ‘estranged’ party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, the minister made it clear that Tareen would have to prove his innocence in courts just what other party leaders such as Babar Awan and Aleem Khan did.

Talking about the law and order situation developed following protests and rioting by the activists of a religious party a few days back, Fawad claimed the government had managed to control the situation in a commendable manner. “Now the situation is under control,” he added.

He accused India of fomenting sectarian hatred in Pakistan. He said categorically that Pakistan was not a weak state. “Pakistan is amongst world’s seven nuclear powers,” he said.

The minister rejected the claim that the religious party, whose workers had gone berserk a few days ago, had been banned because of the outside pressure. “Banning the party was our own decision,” he clarified.

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah had, on Friday (April 16), conveyed to Prime Minister Imran Khan in unambiguous terms that if Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) came to power in future, it would demolish his Zaman Park home in case he went ahead with his plan to bulldoze Sharif brothers’ Jati Umra residence.

Addressing a press conference along with another senior party leader Ahsan Iqbal, he also threatened the Punjab chief secretary and other bureaucrats with retribution in case they complied with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government’s directives. “You will stay here and so will your children,” Sanaullah said while addressing the Punjab chief secretary.

“Don’t obey the government orders just for the sake of promotions,” Punjab former law minister asked provincial bureaucrats, and added, “By complying with the instructions of your bosses, you are crossing the red line.”