Fawad hints at imposing complete lockdown in the country

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The government has hinted at imposing a complete lockdown in the country if the situation arising out of the raging coronavirus cases does not improve in a week.

Addressing newsmen in Karachi on Saturday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the government will ponder over slapping a complete lockdown in the country if the coronavirus cases do not come down in a week.

“Pakistanis have a window of one week to strictly follow the SOPs and help in bringing down the number of the deadly disease,” he added. Responding to a question, Fawad Chaudhry welcomed PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s decision not to visit Karachi due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.