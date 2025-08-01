Fawad Khan joins judges panel as Pakistan Idol returns after a decade

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistani singer and actor Fawad Khan will be one of the high-profile judges featured in the revival of Pakistan Idol, set to return after a 10-year hiatus, according to a recent report.

Originally part of the global Idol franchise created by British entrepreneur Simon Fuller, Pakistan Idol aired on Geo Entertainment from December 2013 to April 2014. The show’s first and only season featured judges Ali Azmat, Hadiqa Kiani, and actress Bushra Ansari.

The upcoming reboot is being spearheaded by production company MHL Global, which has acquired the rights from format distributor Fremantle. The new season will feature a star-studded judging panel including actor Fawad Khan, singer Zeb Bangash, qawwali maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and musician Bilal Maqsood of Strings.

The show will break new ground by airing simultaneously across five television networks—an unprecedented move in the history of the Idol franchise worldwide. “This multi-platform strategy is designed to engage audiences across Pakistan’s diverse regions and languages,” the report stated.

Zoya Merchant, director at MHL Global, described the reboot as more than just a television show. “This launch represents a cultural movement,” she said. “Pakistan has incredible musical talent, and this platform will not only showcase it nationally but also elevate it to the global stage.”

In addition to traditional broadcasting, the production will include modern digital elements. Online auditions will take place via the Begin platform, while in-person casting calls are scheduled for major cities as well as remote areas.

Production is slated to begin later this year, with broadcast dates and additional details yet to be announced.

Fawad Khan remains a beloved figure in both Pakistan and India. After rising to fame in hit Pakistani dramas such as Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and films like The Legend of Maula Jutt and Khuda Kay Liye, he transitioned to Bollywood with notable roles in Kapoor & Sons, Khoobsurat, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Before launching his acting career, Khan was the lead vocalist of the Lahore-based rock band Entity Paradigm. He also performed the official anthem for the 2019 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).