F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry has proposed that a committee consisting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members be formed to investigate the “custodial torture” of party leader Shahbaz Gill.

In a tweet on Saturday, Chaudhry proposed the names of PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, and PTI’s Shireen Mazari for the panel, saying that they had a point of view on torture independent of their party narratives. He added that no one could blame the panel of being pro-PTI.

While talking to media in Islamabad on Saturday, the PTI leader said that torture, be it physical or mental, won’t be allowed. He stated that there should be an independent panel to inquire into the matter, adding that this was his demand and not that of his party. He said that those who committed violence and those who gave orders should be brought to light, and the Supreme Court should take notice of it.

He also pointed out that the role of superior judiciary in standing up against torture was extremely important; adding that the judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) should look at their magistrates and how they took a stand against torture. He also commended the ruling of the magistrate that medical reports of Shahbaz Gill did not reflect his physical condition and that he be sent back to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Fawad alleged that PML-N wanted that Gill should be remanded into police custody so that they could force him to make a statement against Imran Khan. He also said that PTI would not sit quietly on the matter.