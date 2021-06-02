Fawad, Sanam Saeed starrer “Zindagi Gulzar Hai” will make a return to Indian television

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan super hit drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai will make a return to Indian television.

The romantic show, written by Umera Ahmed, had become a sensation when it was aired on Hum Television back in 2012. The serial was directed and produced by Sultana Siddiqui.

It starred Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in lead roles.

The story is about a carefree and wealthy boy named Zaroon (Fawad) who meets a strong-willed, middle-class woman named Kashaf (Sanam) in college.

The drama was also televised in India following its popularity in Pakistan. It was aired on Channel Zee Zindagi which was dedicated to airing Pakistani content.

Now the drama is back and will be shown on ZEE TV at the request of the viewers.