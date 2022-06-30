Fawad says LHC’s decision amplifies political crisis in Punjab

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said Thursday while commenting on the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order for recount of votes for Punjab chief minister’s election that the decision had amplified the political crisis in Punjab.

“Hamza’s government is gone, but this verdict will not end the crisis,” he said in a tweet.

“There are many flaws in the decision. A meeting of the party’s legal meeting has been called. We will approach the Supreme Court regarding flaws in the high court’s decision,” he added.

On the other hand, Dr Shireen Mazari, another PTI leader and former federal minister, termed the LHC’s decision a great victory for the Constitution and law.

“The PTI stands vindicated as Hamza Sharif no more CM,” she said.

“One more plank of the US regime change conspiracy falls. The imported government in Punjab is gone! Bureaucracy/police should be warned and stop their politicised actions and harassment of the PTI workers and leaders,” she stated.