Fawad says premature to give reaction on new Afghan caretaker setup

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that it would be premature to react to announcement of caretaker setup in Afghanistan by Taliban.

Talking to BBC World News, the Information Minister said in the absence of any formal government in Kabul, intelligence network creates an informal framework to discuss impending issues.

He said Pakistan has some deep issues with Afghanistan including the expansion of Daesh as well as the issue of TTP and the refugees.

The Information Minister said our engagement with Taliban enabled the US-Taliban negotiations and then helped in evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul. He said our engagement with the Taliban has also been appreciated by the world community.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said Pakistan is the worst sufferer of the Afghan conflict. He said we suffered eighty thousand casualties and a loss of 150 billion dollars to economy.