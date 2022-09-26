Fawad scolds Maryam for objecting to Imran’s speech at GCU

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday reacted to the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in which she raised objection on former prime minister Imran Khan’s speech in Government College University (GCU).

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry hit out at Maryam and penned, “The leaders from across the world go to the universities to express their thoughts. Though, you [Maryam] are unaware of the ongoing trends in the politics and with the exception of conspiracy, you [PML-N Vice President] have no other strategy.”

Advising the PML-N Vice President to go to the universities, Fawad said that it would be different matter that whether the youth will listen to her or not. Reacting to her [Maryam] demand to take firm action against GCU VC, Fawad termed her demand as ‘foolish’.