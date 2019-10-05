F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has on Saturday said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s Azadi March will backfire.

Sheikh Rashid talked to media in Lahore and commented that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had disgraced the opposition earlier as well.

The JUI-F chief’s campaign will harm the Kashmir cause as India can resort to a misadventure at the border during the protest and Maulana will be responsible for that, he said.

The federal minister criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s dual role over the matter while praised Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the opposition is thinking that it may get some sort of relief through Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman which will not happen. The whole campaign will be over if Prime Minister Imran Khan releases six persons, he continued, and the premier will not do that.

The railways minister stressed that the prime minister and army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa are on same page to stabilize the country and its economy.