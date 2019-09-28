Fazalurehman announces shutter down strikes in Baluchistan over Chaman tragedy

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalurehman has announced shutter down strike and protests in Baluchistan on Sunday over the tragic Chaman incident.

As per details, JUI-F head announced peaceful protests in all district head quarters of Baluchistan. He said Maulana Muhammad Hanif was our close companion and member of party’s consultative board.

He condemned the attack on Maulana Hanif and expressed solidarity with the victims. He said the government has failed to provide security to citizens. He asked which fight on terrorism we have won and where is peace.

He said citizens and Ulemaa are not safe in this country, adding that such incidents cannot derail our brave workers.

He reaffirmed that Azadi March would be held in October and workers would march towards Islamabad in a peaceful way.

Earlier, at least three persons including Deputy General Secretary of JUI-F Maulana Muhammad Haneef were killed and 20 others sustained injured in a blast that occurred near Chaman area of Qila Saif Ullah, Balochistan.

The blast took place on Taj Road, in a busy market place, that shattered windows of nearby buildings. Police and security personnel have sealed the area.

Police confirmed that a blast has occurred and the explosive material was was planted inside a motorcycle on roadside. A vehicle was damaged due the blast. JUI-F leader Maulana Muhammad Hanif succumbed to the injuries on his way to the hospital.

Police said the blast took place in front of the JUI-F leader’s office.