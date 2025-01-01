Fazl, Abbasi, Mehtab exchange views on country’s political situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Awam Pakistan Party (APP) convener Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mehtab Abbasi exchanged views on Friday on the country’s political situation.

According to reports, Shahid Khaqan and Mehtab called on Rehman during their visit to Dera Ismail Khan.

Both leaders felicitated Rehman on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting were Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Maulana Obaidur Rehman, Kafeel Nizami, and Israr Marwat.”

Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Malik Afzal Khokhar exchanged views on the country’s political landscape.

According to details, Khokhar called on the PML-N president in Lahore.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting were Malik Saif Khokhar and Faisal Khokhar.