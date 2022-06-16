Fazl asks workers to get prepared for next elections

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: The Pakistan Democratic Movement president Maulana Fazl ur Rehman on Thursday visited the residence of his teacher Qazi Abdul Salam at Talash and offered condolences upon his death. The JUI-F workers warmly received him on his arrival to Talash and took him in a procession to the Late Qazi Abdul Salam’s house at Shamshi Khan.

The PDM president also met with elders of the area. Speaking on the occasion he lauded the services of Qazi Abdul Salam, who passed away on may, 22. Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said the Late Qazi Sahib left no stone unturned during his services to the religion Islam, religious seminaries and its students.

He said that the deceased during his lifetime raised a strong voice for the imposition of Islamic Sharia.

The JUI-F offered fateha for his departed soul and said that Qazi Rohullah, the deceased’s son, would serve the religion like his father. The Maulana asked the party workers to get united and make preparations for the next general elections. He said the country had been facing serious challenges and the JUI-F workers should be well prepared for them. The PDM president avoided political discussion on the occasion.