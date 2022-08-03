Fazl demands immediate arrest of PTI top brass

ISLAMABAD (INP): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) supremo and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf top brass should be immediately arrested after the foreign funding case.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Fazl said that their (PTI) employees should be arrested and more details should be obtained. Maulana Fazl said that there has been an indictment against Imran Khan and PTI in the foreign funding case. Now the phase of deciding the punishment against him according to the constitution and the law has come, he added.

JUI-F chief said that Imran Khan is no longer an accused, he has been declared a criminal. This party has been declared a foreign aided party as it has been proved that PTI has received foreign funding, Fazl added. Taking a swipe at the former premier, Fazl said that he (Imran) is constantly telling lies in front of the new generation. Every day Imran Khan is changing his statement.

Clearing the air, the JUI-F supremo said that action will now be taken as per the constitution and law. The PDM chief said that the PTI leadership has submitted false certificates, which is a violation of the constitution. Maulana alleged that Imran had sought international cooperation to demolish the state building. Fazl emphasized that for the survival of the state, all those responsible for the defense of the state should be concerned about saving the country.

Maulana Fazl attacked the PTI chairman and said that it has been proved that Imran Khan is a foreign puppet in the funding matter. He added that PTI was funded by 351 foreign companies and 34 foreign nationals. Fazl added that it has received funds from Israel, India, USA, Canada, Denmark, Finland. One can guess what the agenda was from the funding from these countries, Fazl said, adding that PTI had hidden 16 bank accounts from the ECP.

The JUI-F chief said that it is strange that the PTI leadership said that the decision of the ECP is in our favour. When he (Imran) regains consciousness, he is announcing to protest outside the ECP. Fazl said that Imran had said in Bannu that he will now put pressure on the ECP, he is blackmailing the ECP. “We were not plaintiffs against PTI,” the JUI-F supremo said. The plaintiff was Akbar S Babar of his party.

Maulana said that Akbar S Babar informed Imran about these crimes in 2011. Imran opened bank accounts with his signature, he added. JUI-F chief also said that not only Imran Khan but the entire party is involved in this crime. He said that all parties are demanding immediate action against PTI. The JUI-F chief demanded the resignation of President Arif Alvi and said that the President should resign immediately. He said that President Arif Alvi has been proved guilty. He added that such criminals will be thrown out of the country’s politics. He said that it should be made an example so that future generations can learn from it.

