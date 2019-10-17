Fazl dismisses possibility of talks with government till resignation of PM Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has dismissed any possibility of talks with the PTI led government till the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While talking to media persons, JUI-F chief said that the government has not contacted him for negotiation, however, now, the time for talks on Azadi March has also passed.

Sources further told that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will meet Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on October 18 to discuss Azadi March.

Moreover, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will also announce its strategy over anti-government protest on the same day.

On Wednesday, PM Imran Khan had decided to form a committee that will be headed by Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak for dialogues with JUI-F chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The decision was taken during the meeting of PTI’s core committee.

Earlier, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced that his party’s anti-government ‘Azadi March’ to Islamabad will take place on October 31 instead of October 27.

“We have decided to enter Islamabad on October 31,” he said, adding that marchers will express solidarity with Kashmiris on Oct 27 and then leave for the federal capital.

“People from all over the country will enter Islamabad at the same time, he told.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said he will announce the next plan of action himself after reaching Islamabad. The protests will be staged nationwide if Azadi March is stopped, he stressed.