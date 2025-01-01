Fazl expresses condolences on Maulana Hamidul Haq’s death

F.P. Report

AKORA KHATTAK: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed his condolences regarding the fatal suicide attack on the Darul Uloom Haqqania which resulted in the death of Maulana Hamidul Haq.

He said it felt as if the attack was on his house because he shared the longstanding memories with the deceased maulana.

Speaking at Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak, he said today those affiliated with the Darul Uloom Haqqania are sad. After Maulana Samiul Haq, his son Maulana Hamidul Haq had also been martyred. This is just terrorism nothing else, he said.

It was very hard to believe the news of Maulana Hamidul Haq’s death. When that news reached me, his picture was stuck in my eyes,” the JUI-F chief said.

It seemed that as if the attack was on my house and seminary,” he said while adding he also warned the state officials against any possible operation against the seminary.