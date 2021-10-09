Fazl: JUI-F to support no-trust move against CM Kamal

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday that although the party would not table a no-trust resolution against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal but would support any such resolution if presented by any other opposition party in the Balochistan Assembly.

Quoting sources, the TV channel reported that talking to JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who met him in Lahore, Maulana Fazl said that for three years CM Kamal adopted a non-democratic attitude towards the opposition.

Maulana Haideri, on the occasion, briefed the JUI-F chief about the prevailing political situation in Balochistan and his meeting with CM Kamal.

Maulana Fazl expressed his satisfaction over the decisions taken by the JUI-F Balochistan, saying these were in the right direction.