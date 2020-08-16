Fazl lambastes govt for ineffective policies

PESHAWAR (TLTP): Crit-icising the government for its ineffective policies on the Kashmir dispute, Emir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has asked if Kashmiris are in dire straits even at present, what Pakistan has been doing for over seven decades for their rights.

“Yesterday, we were thinking about how to take Srinagar, and today we are thinking about how to save Muzaffarabad,” maintained Rehman while addressing a ceremony here on Sunday.

He said that the party is determined to establish the supremacy of the law and Constitution in the country, vowing to continue his fight against what he termed a “dictatorial” regime.He said, “We have been fighting against dictatorial attitudes and will continue to fight against them.”

The JUI-F leader said that national interests should be put before party interests. “If Pakistan is to survive, these leaders must go. Pakistan can no longer function under the incumbent government.”

Stressing that Indepen-dence Day should not be limited to celebrations alone, the JUI-F chief said that that freedom should be felt from within. “The nation should feel freedom. The youth should be able to differentiate between the days after independence and the time during British rule,” he added. Shedding light on the agenda of JUI-F, he said that the party will continue to work to uphold Islamic principles in the country.