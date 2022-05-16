Fazl meets PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that it was essential for all the coalition parties to work collectively to achi-eve the stability of democracy and for public welfare.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said that in order to achieve the said objectives, the government would keep the national interest above all during its decision making.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political and economic situation, besides the measures to relieve the masses from inflation and bring in economic stability.

The prime minister reiterated his government’s resolve to provide relief to the people by ensuring the availability of essential commodities at low prices. The government would utilize all available resources in this regard, he assured.

Both the leaders unanimously believed that the development and stability of Pakistan were linked with democracy and the supremacy of the constitution.

