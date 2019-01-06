Fazl meets Zardari again to bring PPP, PML-N leadership closer

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday met former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for the second time in 24 hours.

Talking to media in Lahore on Saturday, he said that opposition has no other options except grand opposition.

The JUI-F chief said that he conveyed his grievences to Asif Zardari, adding that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is silent.

Fazl is on a mission to bring the leadership of country’s two biggest political parties on the same page.

During the meeting, the PPP co-chairman and the JUI-F chief expressed concern over government’s actions against opposition parties.

Fazl while making efforts for a meeting between Zardari and former premier Nawaz Sharif, urged the former president to put aside all grievances.

“All opposition parties should sit together and devise a strategy.”

