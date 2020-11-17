Fazl rejects GB election results

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Emir, Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday rejected a ban imposed by the federal government on public gatherings in the country amid rising Covid-19 cases.

“We reject a ban on public gatherings in the guise of COVID-19 pandemic and they will be held as per schedule,” the JUI-F chief said, adding that the incumbent rulers are used to rigging and their tactics are aimed at pressurizing the opposition leaders.

He said that it is not a government formed from the public mandate and therefore they would not hold any sort of negotiations with it. “We also reject the results of the Gilgit Baltistan elections,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.