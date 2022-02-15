Fazl rejects presidential system; says no dictator can occupy country

LAYYAH (NNI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said during an address to ‘Tahaffuz Ain-e-Pakistan Conference’ (Constitution Protection Conference) in Layyah that the presidential system was a form of oppression.

“As per the Constitution, no presidential system can work in Pakistan. It’s unfortunate that we do not tell people what Constitution is,” he said. The JUI-F chief said that no dictator could forcefully occupy the country, adding that children of the Saraiki belt would have the right to Saraiki province if it was made. The JUI-F supremo also pointed out that the Constitution bound the country, and according to the Constitution, Islam would be the state religion of Pakistan.

He also said that people would elect a government in a democratic way. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman has said that the opposition will send the government packing through no-confidence motion.

Maulana Fazl said that the government’s the constitution’s basic structure has four elements and Islam is part of the basic structure of the constitution, while the second element is democracy, which means that dictatorship cannot come in Pakistan. The PDM chairman said that no dictator can seize power in Pakistan, adding that the third element of the constitution is the federal system of the country, while the fourth element is the parliamentary style of government. Fazlur Rehman went on to say that the children of the province have a right to the resources of Punjab.

“Parliamentary style of government means no presidential system will work and Presidential system is a symbol of dictatorship,” he said adding that Ayub Khan sold our three rivers to India and in Zia-ul-Haq s system, Siachin was handed over to India. Today, he said the presidential system is again being discussed and such proposals seem to be a conspiracy to divide Pakistan once again.