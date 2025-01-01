Fazl rejects Trump’s remarks about Gaza

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has criticized US President Donald Trump’s remarks regarding Gaza and demanded of Pakistani government to take a clear stance that truly represents the nation’s conscience.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman reaffirmed his stance on Palestine, rejecting Israeli occupation, and emphasized that Palestinians have an undeniable right to their land. He condemned the statements made by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting, calling it an insult to the Muslim Ummah, which he said is united in protest.

He said the entire Ummah is on the side of the Palestinians. Fazl said he wanted to tell Trump that US wanted to occupy Afghanistan and shed blood there for twenty years. Violated human rights, imposed war on them, but faced defeat in Kabul. Likewise US and Israel cannot occupy Gaza.